Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS BARTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. BARTON

THOMAS J. BARTON Obituary
BARTON, Thomas J. In Malden, formerly of Holyoke, September 1, 2019. Beloved fiancé of Caitlin Martin of Malden. Loving son of James Barton of NH and Karen (Ahlgren) Barton of Port Orange, FL. Devoted father of Jake Barton of Somerville and Sean Barton of West Springfield. Brother of Susan Barton of Chicopee. Also survived by several cousins. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, September 5th, from 6-8pm. Relative and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, on Friday, September 6th, at a time to be announced. USMC Veteran. Tom attended Middlesex Community College. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom may be made to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, or Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th floor, Richmond, VA 23219. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
