THOMAS J. BOYD
BOYD, Thomas J. Of Westwood, died November 11th , 2020. A dedicated father, son, brother and friend, Tom will be remembered for his love for his family and enthusiasm for life. He is the beloved father of Owen, Thomas, Jr. (TJ) and Erin Boyd and former husband of Brigid (Strong) Boyd, all of Marshfield Hills. Tom was the loving son of Lester F. Boyd of Westwood and the late Elizabeth D. "Betty" (Ellsworth) Boyd, and loving brother of Dianne Boyd and the late Stephen G. Boyd and his wife Evelyn Boyd. He was the loving uncle of Kaylie Boyd, Jessica (Boyd) Steenbruggen and her husband Joe, great-uncle to Travis and Daniel, and nephew of many loving aunts and uncles.

Due to current health concerns, funeral services and interment will be for family only. Tom had a special place in his heart for playing and coaching hockey. Donations may be made in Thomas' memory to Marshfield Youth Hockey (P.O. Box 699, Marshfield, MA 02050). Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
7813260074
November 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Tom's passing. I worked with him for years at HTG. He was a great guy! My condolences to all his family.
Lis Galvin
Coworker
