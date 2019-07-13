Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS CALABRESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. CALABRESE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS J. CALABRESE Obituary
CALABRESE, Thomas J. Of Allston, formerly of Dedham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on July 12, 2019. He was 75 years old. Tom was the loving father of Karen Kelley of Dedham and Maureen Briscoe and her husband Joseph of Walpole. Beloved Papa of Jillian, Teddy, Rileigh and Bridget Kelley and Kaelyn and Hailey Briscoe. Friend and former husband of Eileen Calabrese of Dedham. Brother of James Calabrese and his wife Patricia of Foxboro. Uncle to Greg Calabrese and Sandra Calabrese, both of Foxboro. Tom was the son of the late Thomas A. and Theresa (Cronin) Calabrese. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tom was a generous, kind, selfless person who loved his family and friends. This world was a better place with him in it and anyone who knew him, will miss him deeply. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Tuesday, July 16 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's in Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Monday, July 15th from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery in Dedham. Donations can be made in memory of Tom to ConfiKids Kids, PO Box 71, Foxboro, MA 02035. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now