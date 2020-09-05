COLLINS, Thomas J. Age 74, of Winchester, Sept. 2, 2020. Father of Thomas J. Collins, Jr. of Belchertown, David J. Collins of South Weymouth, Holly A. Collins of Arlington and Heather A. Collins of Stow. Brother of June Collins-Schott of Everett. Also survived by 3 grandchildren. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital - Attn: Voluntary Service, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. Late Veteran U.S. Army Vietnam. costellofuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Thomas J. COLLINS