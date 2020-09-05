1/
THOMAS J. COLLINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLLINS, Thomas J. Age 74, of Winchester, Sept. 2, 2020. Father of Thomas J. Collins, Jr. of Belchertown, David J. Collins of South Weymouth, Holly A. Collins of Arlington and Heather A. Collins of Stow. Brother of June Collins-Schott of Everett. Also survived by 3 grandchildren. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital - Attn: Voluntary Service, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. Late Veteran U.S. Army Vietnam. costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Thomas J. COLLINS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved