Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS CONLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. CONLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS J. CONLIN Obituary
CONLIN, Thomas J. Age 84, of Southborough, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Janice (Drever) Conlin, devoted father of Thomas M. Conlin and his wife Lee Varban of Arlington, Ellen Graham and her husband, William of Millis, Beth Conlin of Washington D.C., adored grandfather of Daniel V. Conlin and Cole T. Graham, loving brother of Jessica VanGessel and her husband Thomas, and loved uncle to his nieces and nephews, and cherished close friend to several.

A private Service will be held with an interment at Southborough Rural Cemetery. A Memorial Celebration will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Tom's memory to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 537 Bolton Street, Marlborough, MA 01752. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, SOUTHBOROUGH. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit

www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morris Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -