CONLIN, Thomas J. Age 84, of Southborough, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Janice (Drever) Conlin, devoted father of Thomas M. Conlin and his wife Lee Varban of Arlington, Ellen Graham and her husband, William of Millis, Beth Conlin of Washington D.C., adored grandfather of Daniel V. Conlin and Cole T. Graham, loving brother of Jessica VanGessel and her husband Thomas, and loved uncle to his nieces and nephews, and cherished close friend to several.
A private Service will be held with an interment at Southborough Rural Cemetery. A Memorial Celebration will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Tom's memory to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 537 Bolton Street, Marlborough, MA 01752. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, SOUTHBOROUGH. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit
www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020