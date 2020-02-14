|
CRONIN , Thomas J. Of Weston. February 13, 2020. Husband of Nancy A. (Harrison) Cronin. Father of John J. Cronin of Concord and Joseph P. Cronin of Maynard; grandfather of Caroline C. and Aiden T. Cronin; brother of Robert F. Cronin (Mildred) of Weston; brother-in-law of David H. Harrison (Shirley) of Westwood; also survived by nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Tom's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, February 18th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in Procession to Saint Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul in c/o Saint Julia Parish, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, MA 02493 or MSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center. 50 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020