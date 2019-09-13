|
|
CULLEN, Thomas J. Retired School Superintendent Age 89. Of Uxbridge, MA and formerly of Milford, MA died Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Miriam (Shea) Cullen and the late Maureen (O'Brien) Cullen. His Funeral, with Military Honors, will be held Tuesday, September 17th, at 9am, from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, MILFORD, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford, MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Milford, MA. Visiting Hours will be held Monday, September 16th, from 4pm to 8pm. Visit www.edwardsmemoralfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, the family highly encourages you to make a donation to The Thomas & Maureen O'Brien Cullen Unsung Hero Scholarship Fund, c/o Coleen Ferreira, 23 Beaver Pond Road, Milford, MA 01757. Edwards Memorial Funeral Home Milford Massachusetts
View the online memorial for Thomas J. CULLEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019