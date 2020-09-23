D'ONOFRIO, Thomas J. Of Winthrop, Sept. 16, 2020. Beloved son of Dorothy D'Onofrio (Hamilton). Dear brother of the late Dawn M. D'Onofrio. Visiting Hours: Family and friends a cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. *Attendees must wear masks & maintain social distancing in the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery* For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
