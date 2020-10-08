DEVINE, Thomas J. Of South Boston, passed away on October 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Reardon) Devine. Devoted father of Kathleen and John Devine, both of South Boston. Sister of Ann Marrs and the late Maureen Connolly, Marion Lucchetta and Sr. Marie Patrick Devine. Son of the late Patrick and Mary (Carey) Devine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church, 331 Old Colony Ave., SOUTH BOSTON on Monday, October 12th at 10am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Devine may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, NY, NY 10016. O'Brien Funeral Home View the online memorial for Thomas J. DEVINE