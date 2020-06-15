Boston Globe Obituaries
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
THOMAS J. DONNELLY


1944 - 2020
DONNELLY, Thomas J. Thomas J. Donnelly, 75, of Peabody, passed away Saturday evening at his residence, from complications with congestive heart failure. Thomas was born on July 14, 1944, in Brighton, son of the late Daniel J. Donnelly and Ann Elizabeth (Barker) Donnelly. He is survived by his siblings, Anne E. Port and her husband, George, James F. Donnelly and his wife, Camille, and Ellen Morel. He was predeceased by his siblings, Daniel J. Donnelly, Jr., Stephen M. Donnelly, Edmund F. Donnelly, Mary B. Davison, Frances P. Zand, Elizabeth L. Sim, and Kathleen P. Manz. He was raised by his older sister, Mary Davison, and grew up surrounded by his nieces and nephews, Patricia Follis and her late husband, Peter, Richard Donnelly and his wife, Maureen, Bernadette Bertone and her husband, Mike, Mary Davison and her husband, Philip Bonner, with whom Thomas lived with all his life, also the late Jackie Davison and his wife Mary, and the late David J. Donnelly and his wife, Dorothy. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Thomas worked H. A. Johnson Confectionary Company, and the Boston University bookstore. He was an avid bowler and was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge in Malden and the Saugus/Everett Elks. Visiting Hours: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 17, from 5-8:00 P.M. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn Street, PEABODY. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Funeral services will be private. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020
