DONOVAN, Thomas J. Jr. Age 80, of Lakewood Drive, died peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.



Thomas was born on March 30, 1939 in Cambridge, Massachusetts the son of Thomas J. and Mildred (Jenkins) Donovan.



Thomas was an electrician for Fitzmaurice Electric for over fifty years.



Thomas was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending his winters in Florida with his wife and friends.



Thomas is survived by a son, Michael R. Donovan and his wife, Kim; a daughter, Robin Porter; and six grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon, Sara, Lauren, Abigail, and Jake; sisters, Mary, Carol and Kathy and several nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, of 58 years, Patricia "Patti" H. Donovan in January 24, 2019, his son, Thomas J. Donovan III and by his sister, Eileen.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH using the Carriage House entrance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30am at the St. Andre Bessette Parish- St. Joseph Church, 30 Church Street, Laconia, NH. Burial will be follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH.



Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019