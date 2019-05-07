Boston Globe Obituaries
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parish- St. Joseph Church
30 Church Street
Laconia, MA
View Map
THOMAS J. DONOVAN


THOMAS J. DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Thomas J. Jr. Age 80, of Lakewood Drive, died peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.

Thomas was born on March 30, 1939 in Cambridge, Massachusetts the son of Thomas J. and Mildred (Jenkins) Donovan.

Thomas was an electrician for Fitzmaurice Electric for over fifty years.

Thomas was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending his winters in Florida with his wife and friends.

Thomas is survived by a son, Michael R. Donovan and his wife, Kim; a daughter, Robin Porter; and six grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon, Sara, Lauren, Abigail, and Jake; sisters, Mary, Carol and Kathy and several nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, of 58 years, Patricia "Patti" H. Donovan in January 24, 2019, his son, Thomas J. Donovan III and by his sister, Eileen.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH using the Carriage House entrance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30am at the St. Andre Bessette Parish- St. Joseph Church, 30 Church Street, Laconia, NH. Burial will be follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH.

Wilkinson-Beane -Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, LACONIA, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to wilkinsonbeane.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019
