|
|
DOOCEY, Thomas J. Age 85, of Winchester, Jan. 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna M. (Favaloro) Doocey. Loving father of Thomas and his late wife Renee of Winchester, Paul and his wife Beth Sherman of Bronx, NY, Steven and his wife Zo Webster of Durham, NC and Maria Bjornholm and her husband Peter of Plaistow, NH. Cherished grandfather of Caitlyn, Brianna, Alyssa and Zachary Doocey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., Winchester, on Friday, Jan. 17 from 4-8PM, and again on Saturday at 8AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 9AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Italian Home For Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.www.italianhome.org/jp www.costellofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Thomas J. DOOCEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020