DRISCOLL, Thomas J. Jr. Of Wakefield, October 1. Beloved husband of Anne Germaine (Landry) Driscoll. Loving father of Timothy Driscoll and wife Sophie Giamos of Allen, TX and Joanne Driscoll and husband Robert Murphy of Wakefield. Brother of Janice Meade of Hanover and the late Doris Kalis. Loving grandmother of Thomas, MacKenzie and Tess Driscoll and Emma and Aidan Murphy. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham on Tuesday at 10am. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Calling Hours will be private. For obit/guestbook,