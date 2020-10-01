1/
THOMAS J. DRISCOLL Jr.
DRISCOLL, Thomas J. Jr. Of Wakefield, October 1. Beloved husband of Anne Germaine (Landry) Driscoll. Loving father of Timothy Driscoll and wife Sophie Giamos of Allen, TX and Joanne Driscoll and husband Robert Murphy of Wakefield. Brother of Janice Meade of Hanover and the late Doris Kalis. Loving grandmother of Thomas, MacKenzie and Tess Driscoll and Emma and Aidan Murphy. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham on Tuesday at 10am. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Calling Hours will be private. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com



Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
