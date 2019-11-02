Home

THOMAS J. FLAHERTY Jr.

FLAHERTY, Thomas J. Jr. On the first anniversary of your being in heaven, Tommy, we love and miss you. Thomas J. Flaherty, Jr. died November 8, 2018, at age 62. He was the beloved husband of Mary (O'Brien) Flaherty. Father of Brendan Flaherty and his significant other, Emily Sweeney, Molly Flaherty, and her significant other, John Vigneaux. Grandfather of Johnny. Son of the late Thomas J. and Marie (Doyle) Flaherty. Brother of Billy, Christine, and the late Robin Flaherty. Nephew of Richard and Faith Flaherty. Also survived by several cousins. Tom was a laborer with the Cemetery Dept. for the City of Malden for many years. Services have been held.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
