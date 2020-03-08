|
GRALTON, Thomas J. A Loyal Friend Framingham, MA. Thomas J. Gralton, age 55, passed away suddenly on February 24, 2020. He is survived by his brother David L. Gralton, his twin brother Christopher P. Gralton, and many close friends. Tommy was predeceased by his mother Patricia, his father Joseph, and his sister Debbie. Tommy was raised in Wellesley and attended Wellesley public schools, class of 1983. He was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts. Tommy's determination and drive allowed him to thrive in his career as a successful sales professional. He was employed for many years as an account manager at Nabisco Foods and, most recently, Polar Beverages. Tommy will be remembered for his humor, his willingness to lend a hand, his overwhelming generosity, and most importantly, being a loyal friend. Tommy loved animals and reading the Wall Street Journal. He enjoyed watching local Boston sports and spending time with his friends. He liked gourmet food and had traveled to the Azores with his gourmet club. In this crazy, busy world that we all live in, Tommy always remembered his friends' birthdays. He will be greatly missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Charles River Center-ARC, the Dedham Animal Shelter or Buddy Dog-Sudbury.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020