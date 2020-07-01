|
GRIFFIN, Thomas J. Of Dorchester, passed away on June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Robin M. (Nihill). Loving father of Thomas M. Griffin and his wife, Kendra, of Raynham, and Bryan J. Griffin of Dorchester. Cherished grandfather of Gray, Nolan, McKenna, and Charlie. Dear son of the late Louise T. (Hannahan) and Thomas G. Griffin. Caring brother of Patricia Griffin, John Griffin, and the late Joseph Griffin and Robert Griffin. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Thomas was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health situation, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory's Church will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' memory may be made to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, 12 Channel St. Suite 703, Boston, MA 02210. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020