Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. GRIFFIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS J. GRIFFIN Obituary
GRIFFIN, Thomas J. Of Dorchester, passed away on June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Robin M. (Nihill). Loving father of Thomas M. Griffin and his wife, Kendra, of Raynham, and Bryan J. Griffin of Dorchester. Cherished grandfather of Gray, Nolan, McKenna, and Charlie. Dear son of the late Louise T. (Hannahan) and Thomas G. Griffin. Caring brother of Patricia Griffin, John Griffin, and the late Joseph Griffin and Robert Griffin. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Thomas was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health situation, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory's Church will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' memory may be made to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, 12 Channel St. Suite 703, Boston, MA 02210. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -