HAMILTON, Thomas J. Jr. Age 84, of Greenland, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Tom was the devoted husband of Catherine A. (Fawson) Hamilton, a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and a proud US Marine Corps Veteran and 25-year passenger transportation professional with Greyhound Bus Lines known as the singing bus driver. Visiting Hours: Will be from 1-3 P.M. and 5-7 P.M. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, HAMPTON. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Theresa Church, 820 Central Rd., Rye Beach, NH. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the Greenland Veterans Association, Inc., c/o Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 13, Greenland, NH 03840. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Tom's memorial website, see a more complete obituary, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019