HARGADON, Thomas J. Of San Francisco, formerly of Waltham and Cambridge, September 8, 2020. Brother of Eleanor Vaughey of Acton, Sheila Hartnett of Taunton, and Kevin Hargadon of Walpole. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Committal services for Thomas were held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay, 17 East Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939 or by visiting www.HospiceByTheBay.org