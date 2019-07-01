HART, Thomas J. Of East Walpole, passed peacefully on June 29th, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Ellen (Meears), of 41 years. Son of the late William and Patricia Hart. Devoted father of Jennifer Hart of Weymouth, Jacquelyn Potwin and her husband Justin of Taunton, Thomas (WPD) and his wife Caitlin of Walpole, and Joseph of Walpole. Cherished brother of William and his wife Gail of Hanover, Michael and his wife Terry of Florida, Patricia Lundbohm and her husband Robert (Retired BPD) of Dorchester, Irene Hart (Retired BPD) of Dorchester, and Carolyn Flaherty and her husband Thomas of Dorchester. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, Tuesday, July 9, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, East Walpole, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Monday, July 8, 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Terrace Hill Cemetery, Walpole. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to www.joslin.org For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH



Walpole 508-668-0154 Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019