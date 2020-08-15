|
KIELY, Thomas J. Of Dedham, formerly of Westwood, Aug. 12. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn R. (Masterson) and dear father of Kimberly Goss, and her husband James, of Westwood, Christopher Kiely of Westwood, and Jay Kiely of Rockland. Proud grandfather of Kiely, Bridgette, and Tiernan Goss. Dear brother of the late David Kiely and the late Mary Cahalane. Tom was a veteran of 9 months of combat in World War II, including the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of the Gusen concentration camp. His service with the 26th Yankee Division of General Patton's Third Army took him from Alsace Lorraine to Czechoslovakia, and included several battlefield promotions. The Yankee Division rescued the remaining prisoners in the Gusen camp just prior to a planned massacre. After the war, Tom attended Harvard University on the GI Bill, graduating with the Class of 1950. He also earned an Engineering degree from Northeastern University. He spent over thirty years in management with the Polaroid Corporation, working closely with Dr. Edwin Land, the founder of Polaroid. He was active on the Parish Council of St Denis Church in Westwood and in later years served a Eucharistic Minister there along with his wife, Marilyn. Tom's sense of humor will not be forgotten, as his endless fund of wordplay stayed with him into his 95th year. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-7 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home Tuesday at 9 am and proceed with us to St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St. (Rt. 1A), Islington for his Funeral Mass at 10 o' clock. Interment will follow in Mt Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Fisher House of Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020