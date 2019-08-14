Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for THOMAS LALLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. LALLY

THOMAS J. LALLY Obituary
LALLY, Thomas J. A longtime resident of Malden, Aug. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucy (Cocuzzo) Lally. Loving father of Tom Lally of Amesbury & James Lally & his wife Maureen of Danvers. Brother of Margaret Coyne & Brenda West. Cherished grandfather of Shannon Lally and Michael and Erin Lally. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Monday, August 19th, at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, from 4-7pm. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Perkins School for the Blind, Develop Office, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. Late U.S. Navy Veteran Korean Conflict. For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
