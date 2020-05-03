|
LAMB, Thomas J. Of Bedford, MA, formerly of Lexington, MA, age 85, passed away on May 2, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born and raised in Portsmouth, NH, he was the son of Ernest and Louise (Allen) Lamb. Tom was one of eight children and leaves many siblings, including his sisters, Joanne Arsenault, Marjorie Cooke, and Cynthia Arsneault, and his brothers, Allen Lamb, Michael Lamb, and Stephen Lamb. He was predeceased by his eldest sister, Patricia Dugan. Tom was devoted to his loving wife of sixty years, Annette (Forcier) Lamb. Together, they courageously and graciously dealt with his illness and challenges, serving as powerful role models. Family meant everything to Tom. He was the beloved father to his three daughters, Karen Sullivan and her husband Tom, Terry McKenna and her husband Jim, and Lisa Croke and her husband Mark, all of Lexington, MA. Tom was the proud Papa to his grandchildren, Brendon and Sean Sullivan, Caitlin Sullivan Atherton and her husband Dan Atherton, Amanda and Tommy McKenna, and Andrew and Nate Croke, and cherished time spent with them. He was delighted when his life was further enriched with the arrival of his great-grandchildren, Caroline and Henry Atherton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and the University of New Hampshire. For 35 years, he traveled extensively, consulting for Arthur D. Little as a chemical engineer. He liked a good tennis match and was an avid reader. He loyally followed the Red Sox and always enjoyed trying new foods, especially those prepared by family. Immediate Services will be private with burial at Shawsheen Cemetery in Bedford, MA. A Celebration of Tom's Life is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre Street, Newton, MA, 02458, www.carroll.org Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020