|
|
LEE, Thomas J. Age 54 of Winthrop. Beloved son of Barbara Lee and the late Thomas J. Lee of Winthrop. Devoted brother to David Lee of Winthrop, Christine Power and her husband Michael Power of Medfield, and Cheri McGoldrick and her husband Paul McGoldrick of Winthrop. Cherished uncle to Michael, James, Susannah, and Matthew. Tom attended Winthrop High School and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, where he majored in Computer Science. Although he worked as a computer programmer for many years, his true passion was politics, food, travel, and standing up for those in need. A self-proclaimed 'defender of democracy' he focused daily to support causes that impacted him and others for whom life was challenging, including advocating for health care reform and support for the disabled. He cherished his many friends and did his best to let people know that he cared. All who knew him will miss his giving nature, sarcastic sense of humor, and his gentle soul. He will be missed dearly by his friends and family. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTRHOP on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com. *Attendees must wear masks & maintain social distancing in the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery* In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's memory to the American Kidney Fund www.kidneyfund.org Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for Thomas J. LEE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020