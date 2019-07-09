Boston Globe Obituaries
THOMAS J. LOVAGLIO Obituary
LOVAGLIO, Thomas J. Lifelong Revere Resident, WWII Navy Veteran Of Revere, on July 7th, following a brief illness, at 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Ellen M. (Murray) Lovaglio. Cherished brother of the late Edith H. Lovaglio, Marie E. Callahan, Christine M. Pisano & Philomena Lovaglio. Dear brother-in-law of Marie McDermott of Stoneham. Adored uncle of 24 nieces and nephews and 44 grandnieces and grandnephews and many loving friends, neighbors and parishioners of Immaculate Conception Church. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, July 11th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 11:30 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late WWII Navy Veteran, late member of the Saugus V.F.W. Post 2346. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Immaculate Conception Restoration Fund, 22 Lowe St., Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
