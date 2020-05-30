|
LYON, Thomas J. Of Foxboro, MA. Entered into rest on May 27, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved and devoted husband of Carol M. (Snyder) Lyon. Cherished father of Sari-Lisa Lyon and Scott Lyon. Born in Boston, MA, he was predeceased by his parents, the late Joseph and Dorothy (Noonan) Lyon and three sisters. Graveside services and burial were private. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or online at www.stroke.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020