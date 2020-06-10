Boston Globe Obituaries
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
THOMAS J. MCCANN Obituary
McCANN, Thomas J. Retired Lt. Engine 39 B.F.D., of Dorchester, passed peacefully on June 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gail (Hersey) McCann. Loving father of Karen Merlino and her husband, Hugh, of Falmouth, David T. McCann, Lt. Engine 7 B.F.D., and his wife, Jaime, of Raynham, and the late Kelly Ann McCann. Cherished grandfather of Thomas Jake Moir, Ryan Merlino, Tyler Merlino. Dear great-grandfather of Thomas Moir Jr. Caring brother of Dody McCann of Andover, James T. McCann of Medford, and the late Daniel and Timothy McCann. Thomas was a proud member of Local 718 AFL-CIO and a member of the E-Board. Trustee of the Boston Firemen's Relief Fund. He was also a board member of the Boston Firefighters Credit Union. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In compliance with the current health regulations, please bring your own pen if you wish to sign the guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas' name to the Boston Fireman's Relief Fund, 115 Southampton St., Boston, MA 02118. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
