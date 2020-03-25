Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS MCHUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. MCHUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS J. MCHUGH Obituary
McHUGH, Thomas J. Of Winthrop, March 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy M. (Mahoney) McHugh. Devoted father of Thomas M. McHugh of San Francisco, CA, Joanne Stafford of Wilmington, Maureen E. Jones of Chelsea, Christine M. Sirard and her husband John of Amherst, MA and Brian J. McHugh and his wife Courtnay of Portland, OR. Adored grandfather of Steven Jones, Chris, Melissa and Calvin Stafford, Hannah and Michael Sirard and Evan and Jack McHugh. Dear brother of Helen Thompson of Watertown, Richard McHugh of Woburn, David McHugh of ME and the late Rose Young. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. Thomas was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1957-59. He was a member of the Marine Corps League in Watertown and the Cottage Park Yacht Club in Winthrop. He had a true passion for photography. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. For guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -