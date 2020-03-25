|
|
McHUGH, Thomas J. Of Winthrop, March 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy M. (Mahoney) McHugh. Devoted father of Thomas M. McHugh of San Francisco, CA, Joanne Stafford of Wilmington, Maureen E. Jones of Chelsea, Christine M. Sirard and her husband John of Amherst, MA and Brian J. McHugh and his wife Courtnay of Portland, OR. Adored grandfather of Steven Jones, Chris, Melissa and Calvin Stafford, Hannah and Michael Sirard and Evan and Jack McHugh. Dear brother of Helen Thompson of Watertown, Richard McHugh of Woburn, David McHugh of ME and the late Rose Young. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. Thomas was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1957-59. He was a member of the Marine Corps League in Watertown and the Cottage Park Yacht Club in Winthrop. He had a true passion for photography. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. For guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020