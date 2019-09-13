Boston Globe Obituaries
MURPHY, Thomas J. Of Somerville, formerly of Dorchester, passed peacefully on September 12, 2019. Beloved father of Mary C. Murphy of Lawrence. Loving grandfather of Jennifer, Carole, A.J., & Mari. Dear brother of the late Winifred, Lucille, & Eleanor. Cherished son of the late Frank & Winifred Murphy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, & great-grandchildren. Korean War Veteran, United States Navy. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory's Church, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends respectfully invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions & expressions of sympathy www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
