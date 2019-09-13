|
MURPHY, Thomas J. Of Somerville, formerly of Dorchester, passed peacefully on September 12, 2019. Beloved father of Mary C. Murphy of Lawrence. Loving grandfather of Jennifer, Carole, A.J., & Mari. Dear brother of the late Winifred, Lucille, & Eleanor. Cherished son of the late Frank & Winifred Murphy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, & great-grandchildren. Korean War Veteran, United States Navy. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory's Church, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends respectfully invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions & expressions of sympathy www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019