MURPHY, Thomas J. Jr. A longtime resident of Stoneham, and also of Chatham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 62 years to Mary T. (Hynes) Murphy. Son of the late Thomas J. Murphy and Mary (McKenna) Murphy. Loving father of Tara Mitchell and her husband John of Stoneham, Kathleen Murphy and Travis Lee of Middleton, Kerry (Murphy) Castrucci and Sean Kenney of Wilmington, Elaine Shuttleworth and her husband Dana of Georgetown, Thomas Murphy and his wife Cheryl of Stoneham and Meghan Murphy and Angelo Salamone of Lynnfield. Devoted brother of the late James, Margaret, Agnes, Eileen, Mary, Ann and Charles. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Kelly, John and Kristine Mitchell, James and Nikki Oteri, Matthew Shuttleworth, Katie and Brenna Murphy, 4 great-grandchildren, Kailey and Mason Allen, Landon and Teagan Mitchell, and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Monday from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, on Tuesday at 10am, followed by an interment at Lindenwood Cemetery in Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Wakefield Elks Lodge #1276, 63 Bay State Rd., Wakefield, MA. For directions and guestbook, please visit
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020