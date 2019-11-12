|
NOONAN, Thomas J. Jr. Of Belmont, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Rita A. (Whalen) Noonan. Devoted father of Kelly A. Noonan of Belmont and Thomas J. Noonan, III of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Cherished brother of Joanne T. Faiola of Arlington. Beloved son of the late Thomas J. Noonan, Sr. and Madeline (Crocker) Noonan of Somerville. Survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Retired from New England Telephone, former Town Meeting member precinct #5, member of Belmont Council #332 Knights of Columbus and an avid golfer. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt.16), WATERTOWN on Friday at 8 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont at 9 A.M. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the , 209 West Central Street, Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019