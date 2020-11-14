QUINTAL, Thomas, J. Age 64, of Reading, husband of Naomi Joy Kaufman, passed away November 11, 2020 in the comfort of his home. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his mother Rita (Lonergan) Quintal, his sons, John & Daniel Quintal; his siblings, Anne Quintal, Ellen Quintal, Jane Denoncour, Laurie Quintal, Meg Reynolds & Paul Quintal; his mother-in-law, Susan Kaufman & many nieces, nephews, extended family members & dear friends. Relatives & friends are invited to join the family remotely for Tom's memorial service on Tuesday, November 17 at 1 PM. In-person attendance is limited due to capacity restrictions. Live stream details are available on Tom's tribute page at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
. Please also visit to share a memory or a photo. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Tom's memory to the Appalachian Mountain Club (www.outdoors.org
). Tom's YouTube music recordings: https://tom.quintal.org
. View the online memorial for Thomas, J. QUINTAL