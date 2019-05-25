Boston Globe Obituaries
Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-2929
THOMAS J. SALVATORE Obituary
SALVATORE, Thomas J. Of Canton, on May 22, 2019. Cherished son of the late Joseph W. and Virginia M. (Garrity) Salvatore. Loving brother of Joseph M. Salvatore and wife Mae of Fairfax, VA, Margo E. O'Dea of Brookline and Philip P. Salvatore and wife Kristine of Halifax. Uncle of George, Michael, Alex, Adrianna, and David. Visiting Hours will be held in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, on Tuesday, May 28th, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday morning at St. Gerard Majella, Canton, at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Coletta's Day School, 85 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184.
Published in The Boston Globe from May 26 to May 28, 2019
