THOMAS J. SCOLASTICO Obituary
SCOLASTICO, Thomas J. Age 81, of Wilmington, passed away on November 18, 2019. Thomas was the beloved husband of Vera M. (Mercurio) Scolastico, devoted father of Doreen (Scolastico) Riley & her husband Ernie of Andover, Thomas Scolastico and David Scolastico & his wife Melissa, all of Wilmington, loving "Papa" of David & Erin Scolastico, Juvani Scolastico and Angela & Andrew Scolastico, "Great-Papa" of Hudson and Otto, cherished son of the late Michael and Gina (DeFelice) Scolastico, dear brother of Michael, Louise and the late James, John, Anthony, Ricky, Joseph, Rose and Angie. Thomas is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Sunday, November 24th, from 12:00–3:00 p.m., immediately followed by a Funeral Service with Military Honors at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Thomas' memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Thomas was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served during Vietnam. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
