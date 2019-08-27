|
|
TEIXEIRA, Thomas J. Of Winthrop, August 24, 2019. He was 93 years old. Beloved husband of the late Anna M. (Coppola) Teixeira. Cherished son of the late Anthony E. and Agnes M. (Smiddy) Teixeira. Devoted father of Judith E. Carey and her late husband John F. Jr of Winthrop, Thomas J. Teixeira Jr. of Arkville, NY, Timothy J. Teixeira and his wife Judith of Winthrop, John A. Teixeira and his fiancée Barbara Pimentel of Winthrop and Joseph P. Teixeira and his wife Michele of Revere. Adored grandfather of Jonathan Carey and his wife Amy, Jennifer McCormick and her husband Ryan, Anthony R. Teixeira, Ian T. Teixeira, Amanda Snyder and her husband Zackary, Timothy J. Teixeira Jr., Katherine A. Teixeira, Mary T. Teixeira and Patrick J. Teixeira. Loving great-grandfather of Juliana Carey, Jack Carey, Haley McCormick, Emma McCormick, Zao Teixeira and Mia Teixeira. Dear brother of the late Henry A. Teixeira, Marie Touhey, and Joseph P. Teixeira. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Thomas was a veteran of two wars serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII and in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Winthrop High School-Class of 44. He was employed as a police officer for the Town of Winthrop and after an early retirement from the police department, he then went on to work as a longshoreman with ILA-Local #805 until his retirement. He was a devote catholic and attended Mass every week at St John the Evangelist Church. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, August 30 at 9am. A Funeral Mass will follow in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held in the funeral home on Thursday from 3-8pm. Donations in his memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019