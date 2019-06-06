WILLIAMS, Thomas J. Jr. Age 67, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of twenty-seven years to the late Valerie Ann (Chirillo) Williams. He was the loving father of James Williams of Braintree, Scott, and Angela Williams of Plymouth, and Victoria Williams of Mansfield. He was the cherished Papa of Eva, Riley, and Nathaniel. He is survived by his father-in-law, Thomas Chirillo of Florida, three sisters, many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.



Tom was born on July 25, 1951, in Roxbury to Thomas J. and Ellen J. (Corbett) Williams, Sr. Retired in the last several years, Tom was proud a member of the Laborers Union Local 133 for over 30 years. He started his career as a laborer and quickly moved his way up to Foreman, Steward, Treasurer, President, and Business Agent. TW worked on numerous projects in Boston and throughout the South Shore including, the Boston Harbor Project at Deer Island, the Red Line Rail Extension, and the "Big Dig." Tom was a true outdoorsman. He was happiest when fishing, boating, or camping with his wife, Valerie, alongside him. He enjoyed spending time at his seasonal campsite in Lancaster, NH. He was very active in his younger years, enjoying cycling, swimming, and other fitness activities. Tom enjoyed spending time gardening, working in his yard and was an avid reader. He loved and cherished his family and will be dearly missed.



A period of visitation will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, PLYMOUTH, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, 10:30am at St. Peter's Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or . For more information or to sign the online guestbook please visit, www.cartmelldavis.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019