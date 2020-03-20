|
AHERN, Thomas James Of Duxbury and Woodstock, Vermont, died at home on March 18, 2020. Tom was born in Boston on November 19, 1941 to John and Mary Agnes (Dacey) Ahern. He leaves in charge his wife of fifty-five years, Marilyn (Jannotta) Ahern. He was an amazing father to three daughters and sons-in-law, Kara and Gary Napolitano, Kate and Mike Ahern-Duguay, and Kris and Jim Kelly. He loved being a grandfather to Maggie, Kai, James Thomas, Luke, and Justin. He was predeceased by his brothers, John, Francis, and Richard Ahern and his in-laws, Charles and Margaret Jannotta. Tom was a retired member of I.B.E.W. Local 103. His sense of humor, attention to all the details of his surroundings, and compassion for others continues through his family. Be kind to one another. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Lunder 9 Cancer Care Unit, Boston, MA 02114, The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, www.nationalmssociety.org or Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court Street Plymouth, MA 02360
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 21, 2020