JANCSY, Thomas Of Medford, formerly of Everett, age 65, on May 9th. Beloved son of the late Marilyn A. and William P. Jancsy. Loving brother of Bill of Marblehead and his late wife Margaret, James of Everett and Anna Baptiste, Jack of Swampscott and his wife LaDonna, and Pat of Marblehead and his wife Karen. Caring uncle of Jessica, Robert, Brianna, Michaela, Kathryn, Elizabeth, and Payton. Tom was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of '72 and attended Bunker Hill Community College. Tom loved the sport of boxing as a former amateur and professional fighter; his real joy was teaching others the sweet science as a trainer. Tom was a former Teamster at August A. Busch in Medford and a retired Ironworker of Local 7. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Funeral Services will be private. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. The family will have a Memorial Mass at a later date. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020