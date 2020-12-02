FARRELL, Thomas John Age 82, died at his home in Williston, VT with his loving wife Martha by his side on Sunday morning, November 29. Adored father and stepfather to six children; Diana Mooney of Marietta, GA, Catherine Realica of University Place, WA, Thomas "Sean" Farrell of Easton, MA, Patrice Farrell of Easton, MA, Trevor LaChapelle of Colchester, VT, and Todd LaChapelle of Charlotte, VT. Grandpa Tom was cherished by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Born in Chicago, IL to the late Thomas and Dorothy Farrell, and predeceased by his sister Dory Ivey, Tom lived most of his life in Stoughton and then Taunton, MA. He retired from work as a Manufacturers Representative for The Weil Pump Company and spent the last several years traveling the world, eating great meals, and enjoying the company of friends and family. Tom loved playing golf and watching football; he had a fantastic sense of humor and will be missed by so many loved ones. Visiting Hours: Interment to be private. The family hopes to have a celebration of Tom's life in June of 2021 or when all can safely travel.