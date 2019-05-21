HAYES, Thomas John Dedicated to Family, Faith, Traditional Values Of Canton, died May 20, 2019. He was born in Boston on July 11, 1928 to Margaret (Cotter) and Eugene John Hayes, both natives of County Cork, Ireland. He graduated from Mission Church High School and entered the U.S. Marine Corps, where he proudly served at the end of World War II. Under the GI Bill, he attended Boston College (the only school he applied to), and graduated in 1952 with high honors in physical chemistry. He went on to graduate school at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he was a Sloan Kettering Fellow in the chemistry department. In 1958, he began a 38-year career with the Hewlett Packard Company Medical Products Division where he worked on the development of many cutting edge medical instruments and played critical roles including helping develop a non-invasive pulse oximeter and many other innovative and highly technical monitoring devices. After transferring to HP's Marketing Department, Tom traveled the world introducing operating room physicians to many original instruments. While working at HP, he co-authored two medical texts: Capnography in Clinical Practice and Gas Monitoring in Clinical Practice. Tom married "the girl across the street" (from Mission Hill) and the love of his life, Phyllis McManus, and they shared 57 years of loving marriage. Together, they raised seven highly accomplished children, of whom he was most proud. His survivors include his beloved wife, Phyllis, and his much-loved children, Laurie Ann (Larry) Bogue, Julie (Dan) Jenkins, Brian Cotter (Linda), Paula Maureen (Bob) Holmberg, Patrice Marie (Tom) Wesner, Matthew Thomas (Amanda). Son, Christopher Sean Esq., died of a cardiac arrest in 1995. Also surviving are 18 cherished grandchildren, Sean, Patrick (Christi), Conor Bogue; Victoria (Nick) Finoia; Thomas, Grace, James Jenkins; Sophia, Christian Hayes; Katherine, Robert, Erin Holmberg; Cassandra, Thomas John, Ryan, Brianna Wesner; Jacqueline, Madelyn Hayes, and an expected great-grandchild in June. Tom and Phyllis shared many happy times with his greatly loved sister, Peg Murray and her recently deceased husband, Jack of Hingham and his brother-in-law, Jack Kelly of Duxbury. He was predeceased by sisters, Mary Kelly and Virginia (Paul) Burke of Duxbury, and brother-in-law, Jim McManus, of Millis. Other survivors include sisters- in-law, Mary McCarthy, Abington, Joan McManus, Quincy, Anne McManus, Millis; brothers-in-law Hank McManus (Randy) Brooklyn, NY; Joe (Amy) McManus, Gulfport, MS, and many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington Street, CANTON, Friday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Saturday, at 10 am. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Donations may be made in his memory to Christopher S. Hayes Scholarship Fund, c/o Xaverian Brothers High School, 800 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090. To sign guestbook: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811 Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019