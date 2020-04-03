|
|
SENA, Thomas John Sr. At 65 years, in Revere, March 29th, following a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of 41 years to Denise E. (Strianese) Sena. Devoted son of Dorothy F. (Bradley) Sena of Revere & the late Angelo Sena, Jr. Cherished father of Alison J. Scali & husband Joseph of Peabody, Jennifer J. Sena of Brockton & Thomas J. Sena, Jr. of Revere. Adored grandfather to Joshua T. Scali, Jordan P. Fitzpatrick & Travis Fitzpatrick, both of Brockton. Dear brother of Pamela Clapp & husband Robert & special uncle to Meaghan & Kelly Clapp, all of Ft. Myers, FL. Also, lovingly survived by many faithful cousins. Funeral Services & Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett will be held privately in keeping with the on-going mandate & regulations issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. For over 40 years, Tom worked in the family business "Hub Ticket Agency" of Boston. He played in the Hill Park Softball Team of Revere & sponsored and played for his own team, the Hub Ticket Softball Team of Boston, which was the most winning team in the league. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020