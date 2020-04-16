|
DAVIS, Thomas Joseph Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on April 15, 2020. Dear husband of Ellen Strickland. Cherished son of the late George and Mary (Powers) Davis. Brother of Sheila Zelinski of Plympton, Evan Davis of Rockville, MD, and Glenn Davis of Plymouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. Due to guidelines put in place by Gov. Charles Baker and the Archdiocese of Boston Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , MASS Chapter, 495 Old Connecticut Path, Suite 220, Framingham, MA 01701-4567or lls.org to leave a message of condolence for Tom's family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020