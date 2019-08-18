Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
THOMAS JOSEPH DONOHUE Obituary
DONOHUE, Thomas Joseph Age 59, passed away in the loving arms of his husband on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 from a short Illness. Son of the late John F. Donohue and Helen Donohue. Thom is survived by his husband, Paul Rufo of Dorchester, his siblings, Linda Pierce and her Husband Tony Pierce of Brockton, the late Donna Fitzpatrick and her husband William Fitzpatrick of Dorchester, the late Walter Donohue of Dorchester, Michael Donohue and his wife Tricia Tierney of Upton, Kerry Donohue and her husband Rob Ballestas of Quincy, and many nieces and nephews that he spoiled over the years.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, DORCHESTER.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the funeral home. Burial will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pediatric Dept. of Boston Medical Center, 850 Harrison Ave., 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02118.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pediatric Dept. of Boston Medical Center, 850 Harrison Ave., 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02118.

617-282-1409
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019
