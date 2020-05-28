|
DUNLAP, Thomas Joseph Jr. Age 89, of Hingham, formerly of Hanson, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020.
Born September 25, 1930 in Boston, Joe was the only son of the late Thomas J. Dunlap and Gertrude (Murphy) Dunlap. He was the beloved husband of the late Lois (Bryant) Dunlap. Joe is survived by his daughters, Kristen Maxwell and her husband John of Hingham and Julie Morrison and her husband Doug of Medfield. He was the adored grandfather of Grace, Margot, Joe, Andrew and William. Joe raised his family in Hanson for 35 years before moving to Linden Ponds in 2006.
Raised in Dorchester, Joe was a graduate of Boston College High School. Upon graduation, he was employed by The Boston Globe, where he would work for the next 51 years as a pressman. He was an active member of the Boston Typographical Union, United Way, Boston Globe Employee Credit Union. He retired from The Boston Globe in 1999 but never lost touch with the friendships that he had cultivated over a lifetime.
Joe was a phenomenal storyteller, especially about the inner workings of the Globe. He was also an eternal optimist, especially when it came to Boston Sports teams, often citing - never count a team out until the buzzer sounds. After his wife died in 2000, Joe further devoted his time to his grandchildren, often babysitting, driving to school, and finding ways to impart his many words of wisdom. Joe will be missed for this sincere empathy towards all, funny jokes and his daily random acts of kindness.
Private Services were held on Saturday, May 30th. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Joe's memory can be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020