GIOVANIELLO, Thomas Joseph Age 96, of Milton, formerly of Boston, passed away on Nov. 4th. Beloved husband of the late Adele (Connery) Giovanniello of Milton. Dedicated father of Karen L. Giovanniello of Quincy, Thomas J. Giovanniello, Jr. of Mount Pleasant, SC. Son of the late Domenic and Catherine Giovanniello. Brother of the late Aaron A. Giovanniello of Boston. Devoted grandfather to Matthew A. Giovanniello of Portsmouth, NH, Catherine L. Giovanniello of Mashpee. Funeral Services will be private. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For online condolences, please visit www.hamellydon.com