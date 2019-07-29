Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
THOMAS JOSEPH HIGGINS Jr. Obituary
HIGGINS, Thomas Joseph Jr. Of Medford July 28. Cherished son of the late Thomas J. and Grace (Campbell) Higgins. Dear brother of James F. Higgins of Methuen and his late wife Celia, Grace Burke and her husband Ed of Medford, Robert Higgins of Billerica, and the late John and Walter Higgins. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Coco. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, Aug. 1 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4 - 7 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
