Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Watertown, MA
THOMAS JOSEPH JOYCE Obituary
JOYCE, Thomas Joseph Of Cambridge, passed away on December 14, 2019, at the age of 90. Tom will be dearly missed by his son: Keith Joyce of Nova Scotia, his daughter: Cathleen Joyce of Arlington, and his grandchildren: Keith, Evelyn & Jaimus. He is also survived by his sisters: Sr. Margaret Joyce C.S.J. of Bethany, Framingham and Patricia Morgan of Brockton. He was predeceased by his sister Wynne and his brother Ed, as well as his second wife Myrt Joyce. He is survived by his first wife Ann Egan of Winchester and several nieces, nephews and stepchildren, who will remember his good nature. Thomas was a Double Eagle, graduating from Boston College and a U.S.A.F. Veteran. He had a long career with the former Grant's Dept. Store and continued on to his second career working for the I.R.S., retiring at the age of 85. Tom's daughter Cathy would like to extend her profound appreciation to the wonderful supportive staff of Hearthstone in Woburn for their loving, good humored care during the last 18 months. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, on Wednesday, at 10 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (RT16), WATERTOWN, on Wednesday, 8 A.M.-9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Alzheimer's Disease Assoc., 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Thomas Joseph JOYCE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
