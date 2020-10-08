McDONALD, Thomas Joseph Of Burlington, formerly of Somerville, Oct. 7. Beloved husband of the late Irene G. (Lane). Loving father of Linda Anderson & her husband Gus of Mechanicsville, MD, Thomas & his wife Deborah of Mashpee, Janet Porter & her husband Daniel of Phoenix, AZ and Carol Macri & her husband Stephen of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Lt. Commander Jeffrey Applebaugh USN, Collen Applebaugh, Andrew & Thomas Anderson, Megan Walsh, Stephen Montgomery, Caitlin Taylor, Colleen Porter and Caroline Macri. Great-grandfather of Xavier, Mason & Wyatt Walsh, and McKenna & Declan Taylor. Brother of the late Margaret McDonald, Lois Cavanaugh, and Daniel Donovan. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) Sunday, Oct. 11 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, BURLINGTON. For directions, obituary, online guestbook, tribute video and online streaming of Funeral Mass see www.stveronicama.org
or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net