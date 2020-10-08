1/
THOMAS JOSEPH MCDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONALD, Thomas Joseph Of Burlington, formerly of Somerville, Oct. 7. Beloved husband of the late Irene G. (Lane). Loving father of Linda Anderson & her husband Gus of Mechanicsville, MD, Thomas & his wife Deborah of Mashpee, Janet Porter & her husband Daniel of Phoenix, AZ and Carol Macri & her husband Stephen of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Lt. Commander Jeffrey Applebaugh USN, Collen Applebaugh, Andrew & Thomas Anderson, Megan Walsh, Stephen Montgomery, Caitlin Taylor, Colleen Porter and Caroline Macri. Great-grandfather of Xavier, Mason & Wyatt Walsh, and McKenna & Declan Taylor. Brother of the late Margaret McDonald, Lois Cavanaugh, and Daniel Donovan. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) Sunday, Oct. 11 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, BURLINGTON. For directions, obituary, online guestbook, tribute video and online streaming of Funeral Mass see www.stveronicama.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral
09:00 AM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved