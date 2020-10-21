MEEHAN, Thomas Joseph "Tom" Jr. Died unexpectedly on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at Morton Hospital in Taunton, MA at the age of 86. Thomas resided in Raynham, MA, formerly of Natick and Needham, MA. Born October 30, 1933 in Boston, MA, son of Mary Keenan (Athlone, Ire.) Meehan and Thomas Joseph Meehan (Sligo, Ire.). Tom grew up in Jamaica Plain, MA and attended Wentworth Institution. Tom was an active service member of the U.S. Army Co B 34th Engineer Fort Lewis, WA 1956-58 and 847th Sig Co Fort Devens, MA 1961-1962. Tom worked for many years as a Mechanical Draughtsperson for Sylvania, Orion Research and The Raytheon Company. He married Mary O'Brien of Winthrop, MA in June of 1967 and lived in Needham, MA for over 25 years. Tom was a devout Catholic and an active and dedicated member of St. Patrick's parish in Natick, MA. Tom could often be seen around the Walnut Hill neighborhood in Natick walking his beloved Jack Russell Terrier Sally Girl. Thomas is survived by his daughter Lauren and spouse Michael DiMascio of Mansfield, MA, daughter Tammi Meehan of Fairhaven, MA, and grandson Devon DiMascio. Sisters Ann Lally of Norfolk, MA, Alice Riley of Arlington, MA and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service is postponed due to public health concerns. Please send donations to https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at All American Assisted Living in Raynham, MA for their efforts and dedication to his care as well as all first responders, hospital staff, essential and healthcare workers who risk their lives during this public health crisis. View the online memorial for Thomas Joseph "Tom" Jr. MEEHAN