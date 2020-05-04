|
DOLAN, Thomas K. Of Everett, May 2 Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Walsh) for over 45 years. Dear and devoted son of the late John J. and Helen (Marr) Dolan. Brother of Janis Naumann of Chelmsford, James Dolan and his wife, Suzanne of Gloucester, Terrence Dolan of Stoneham and Jacquelyn Cail and her husband Thomas of Stoneham. Tom is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas' memory to any food pantry would be sincerely appreciated. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, services are private. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020