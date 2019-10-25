|
WAH, Thomas Koom Fung Oct 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Shui Fong (Lee) Wah. Survived by sister Julie Lee and stepsister Tsuei Kin Lee. Loving father to Elizabeth, Beverly, Jackie, Debbie and Sally. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation and Funeral Service on Nov. 1, at the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, at BOSTON HARBORSIDE followed by Burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cancer Association of America in memory of Thomas Wah.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019